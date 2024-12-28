Campus Unrest: AIIMS Gorakhpur Students Demand Justice

Protests erupted at AIIMS Gorakhpur following accusations by an MBBS student against a security guard for an alleged sexual assault attempt, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded around 9 PM on Friday while the student was en route to her hostel near gate four. The guard, identified as Satpal Yadav, allegedly made inappropriate remarks, followed her, and attempted to drag her into nearby bushes after forcibly grabbing her hand, according to police reports.

The student's quick actions and calls for help brought fellow students to the scene, leading to the apprehension of Yadav. Other security personnel, however, reportedly facilitated his escape. Enraged, the student body initiated a protest demanding Yadav's arrest and action against his enablers. AIIMS officials and police responded swiftly, detaining Yadav by 12:30 AM from Pipraich. The protest was called off following assurances of strict measures against him. AIIMS Executive Director Prof. Ajay Singh labeled the incident as "grave," vowing stringent repercussion for those involved. Investigations are ongoing to explore the involvement of additional security guards and an unknown biker.

(With inputs from agencies.)