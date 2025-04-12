Left Menu

Tragedy in Churachandpur: A Third Case of Sexual Assault in a Month

A minor girl with mental challenges was raped and murdered in Manipur's Churachandpur district. Her body, found in a forest, had signs of assault. This marks the third incident of sexual assault against minors in the district within a month, prompting arrests and an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor with mental challenges has been tragically raped and murdered in Churachandpur district, Manipur, in an incident that has shocked local communities and officials alike.

Authorities discovered the girl's body in a forest area after she failed to return home from collecting firewood, raising concerns and initiating a search. The police have made an arrest, and investigations are ongoing. This incident adds to two other recent cases of sexual assault in the district, involving minor girls.

The repeated cases of violence have stirred public concern, with civil society groups like the Zomi Mothers' Association taking an active stance, demanding swift justice and improved safety measures for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

