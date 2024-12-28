Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With AfD Endorsement in German Newspaper

In a surprising move, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has thrown his support behind Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, writing a guest opinion piece for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Published online, the piece triggered controversy and led to the resignation of a commentary editor, Eva Marie Kogel, who opposed Musk's stance.

Musk's endorsement of the AfD, classified by Germany's domestic intelligence agency as a suspected extremism case since 2021, raised eyebrows. Musk argued that labeling the party as right-wing extremist was inaccurate, citing its leader Alice Weidel's same-sex partnership as evidence of its modernity, a notion he challenged against historical comparisons.

As Germany heads towards elections, Musk's involvement can't be overlooked. The AfD is faring well in opinion polls and could prevent major political parties from forming a majority. Despite this, centrist parties have vowed to distance themselves from the AfD, amplifying the debate around Musk's support.

