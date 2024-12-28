Mob Justice Sparks Tension in Odisha Village

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Balasore district, three individuals were tied to a tree and beaten by a mob on allegations of attempting to convert some tribal families, police reported on Saturday.

The violent episode took place in Gobardhanpur village on Thursday and gained widespread attention after a video went viral on social media.

Police acted swiftly upon receiving information, rescuing two women and a man from harm, according to Subash Chandra Mallick, the officer-in-charge of the Remuna police station. Authorities have registered two cases against different groups, and efforts are ongoing to restore peace and prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)