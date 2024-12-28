Mob Justice Sparks Tension in Odisha Village
In Odisha's Balasore district, a mob tied three people to a tree, beating them over alleged attempts at religious conversion. The incident occurred in Gobardhanpur village, with police promptly intervening to rescue the victims. Two cases have been filed as investigations continue to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Odisha's Balasore district, three individuals were tied to a tree and beaten by a mob on allegations of attempting to convert some tribal families, police reported on Saturday.
The violent episode took place in Gobardhanpur village on Thursday and gained widespread attention after a video went viral on social media.
Police acted swiftly upon receiving information, rescuing two women and a man from harm, according to Subash Chandra Mallick, the officer-in-charge of the Remuna police station. Authorities have registered two cases against different groups, and efforts are ongoing to restore peace and prevent further disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)