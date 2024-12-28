MLA Denies Son's Involvement in Ganja Arrest: A Media Controversy

MLA U Pratibha has dismissed reports suggesting her son's involvement in a recent ganja possession case. This assertion comes after nine people were detained by excise officials, sparking a public debate.

In a live Facebook address, the Kayamkulam MLA clarified that her son was merely questioned while in the company of friends. She accused the media of harassment, challenging them to apologize if the arrest news proves false.

The Excise Department confirmed the arrest of nine individuals, including Pratibha's son, near Thakazhi bridge for possessing and using ganja. However, due to the small quantity found, all were granted bail. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)