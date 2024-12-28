Left Menu

Daring Rescue Operation Underway for Boy Trapped in Borewell

A 10-year-old named Sumit Meena accidentally fell into an open borewell in Pipliya village, Madhya Pradesh. Trapped at about 39 feet down the 140-feet shaft, a rescue operation is being conducted. NDRF and local authorities are on site, working tirelessly to save the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:56 IST
Daring Rescue Operation Underway for Boy Trapped in Borewell
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A rescue operation is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district for a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 140-feet borewell on Saturday evening. Sumit Meena, the boy in question, slipped into the open borewell in Pipliya village around 5 pm, approximately 50 km from Guna district headquarters.

Authorities, including Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, reported that the child was trapped at a depth of roughly 39 feet. The borewell, lacking a water source, had not been fully secured with casing. Due to this, the child fell into it, prompting a swift rescue effort by police and local agencies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the operations from Bhopal later in the evening. To aid the trapped boy, oxygen is being pumped into the shaft. Family members raised the alarm after realizing Sumit had gone missing, eventually leading to the discovery that he had fallen into the borewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024