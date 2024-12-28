Daring Rescue Operation Underway for Boy Trapped in Borewell

A rescue operation is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district for a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 140-feet borewell on Saturday evening. Sumit Meena, the boy in question, slipped into the open borewell in Pipliya village around 5 pm, approximately 50 km from Guna district headquarters.

Authorities, including Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, reported that the child was trapped at a depth of roughly 39 feet. The borewell, lacking a water source, had not been fully secured with casing. Due to this, the child fell into it, prompting a swift rescue effort by police and local agencies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the operations from Bhopal later in the evening. To aid the trapped boy, oxygen is being pumped into the shaft. Family members raised the alarm after realizing Sumit had gone missing, eventually leading to the discovery that he had fallen into the borewell.

