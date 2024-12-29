Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Revamps Job Eligibility Criteria for Government Posts

The Haryana Cabinet has removed the five per cent bonus marks for socioeconomic criteria in Group C and D government job eligibility, following directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Amendments to the policy will adjust recruitment processes and improve job security for contractual employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 00:29 IST
Haryana Cabinet Revamps Job Eligibility Criteria for Government Posts
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet on Saturday announced significant amendments to the Common Eligibility Test policy, eliminating a five per cent bonus for certain socioeconomic-based entitlements in government job eligibility for Group C and D posts. This decision adheres to a high court directive issued on May 31.

Initially introduced on May 5, 2022, the Common Eligibility Test aimed at streamlining recruitment processes. The removal follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling against socioeconomic-based bonuses, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court in June.

Beyond altering job eligibility criteria, the cabinet approved changes to the Haryana Contractual Employees Act, addressing contractual service days' calculation and job security, crucial for employees who previously struggled to meet requirements due to a rigid calendar-based system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024