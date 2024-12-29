Haryana Cabinet Revamps Job Eligibility Criteria for Government Posts

The Haryana Cabinet on Saturday announced significant amendments to the Common Eligibility Test policy, eliminating a five per cent bonus for certain socioeconomic-based entitlements in government job eligibility for Group C and D posts. This decision adheres to a high court directive issued on May 31.

Initially introduced on May 5, 2022, the Common Eligibility Test aimed at streamlining recruitment processes. The removal follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling against socioeconomic-based bonuses, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court in June.

Beyond altering job eligibility criteria, the cabinet approved changes to the Haryana Contractual Employees Act, addressing contractual service days' calculation and job security, crucial for employees who previously struggled to meet requirements due to a rigid calendar-based system.

