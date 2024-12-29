Left Menu

Trump's Unlikely Alliance with Tech Titans Over H-1B Visa Controversy

US President-elect Donald Trump finds himself siding with tech industry leaders like Elon Musk over the contentious issue of H-1B visas, conflicting with his 'America First' policy. Despite his earlier criticism, Trump has used such visas extensively, leading to divisions within his base on immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 29-12-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 02:04 IST
In a surprising turn, President-elect Donald Trump appears to support tech industry leaders such as Elon Musk in the ongoing debate over H-1B visas. The visas, essential for hiring skilled foreign workers, stand at odds with Trump's 'America First' approach, creating rifts among his conservative backers.

Trump, in an interview with the New York Post, praised the visa program's ability to bring skilled labor to the US. He noted, 'I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them.' His stance contradicts previous criticisms of the H-1B program, where he labeled it 'very bad' for American workers.

Despite advocating for changes during his presidency to prioritize higher-paid applicants, Trump admits to utilizing the visas within his businesses. As his coalition increasingly splits over the tech industry's reliance on foreign talent, the future of the H-1B program remains uncertain as Trump prepares to take office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

