Tragedy at Gujarat Chemical Plant: Four Workers Die from Gas Leak

Four workers died after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Dahej, Gujarat. They fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes and later succumbed at the hospital. A detailed investigation is underway, and compensation has been announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:47 IST
Tragedy at Gujarat Chemical Plant: Four Workers Die from Gas Leak
In a tragic incident at the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) plant in Dahej, four workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic fumes from a gas leak. The workers were identified as Rajesh Kumar, Mudrika Yadav, Sushit Prasad, and Mahesh Nandlal.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the victims fell unconscious due to a leaking pipe at the company's production unit. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, three of them passed away by early Sunday morning, with the fourth succumbing later.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leak, with GFL promising cooperation. The company's management expressed sorrow over the incident and announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each victim's family.

