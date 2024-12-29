Left Menu

2024: A Year in Review - India's Challenges and Triumphs

In 2024, India faced a myriad of challenges and achievements. Key highlights include the government's efforts to update century-old criminal laws, expand health initiatives, and tackle environmental and economic issues, while prominent figures passed away. Internationally, political dynamics and overseas voter participation were notable points of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:57 IST
2024: A Year in Review - India's Challenges and Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a year marked by both achievements and challenges, India navigated through significant changes in 2024. The Prime Minister highlighted the steadfastness of the Constitution and emphasized national unity through religious gatherings, urging citizens to combat societal divisions.

Domestically, the government's agenda included revamping ancient criminal laws and broadening healthcare coverage with the Ayushman Bharat scheme for those over 70, while advancing technology in criminal justice. Economic endeavors via agriculture saw potential growth, though issues in pulse production persisted.

Internationally, voter turnout among overseas Indians remained low despite high registration, while significant geopolitical movements included Musk's defense of the H-1B visa in the US and Pakistan's political turmoil. Meanwhile, 2024 will be remembered for losing notable figures from various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024