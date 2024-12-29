2024: A Year in Review - India's Challenges and Triumphs

In a year marked by both achievements and challenges, India navigated through significant changes in 2024. The Prime Minister highlighted the steadfastness of the Constitution and emphasized national unity through religious gatherings, urging citizens to combat societal divisions.

Domestically, the government's agenda included revamping ancient criminal laws and broadening healthcare coverage with the Ayushman Bharat scheme for those over 70, while advancing technology in criminal justice. Economic endeavors via agriculture saw potential growth, though issues in pulse production persisted.

Internationally, voter turnout among overseas Indians remained low despite high registration, while significant geopolitical movements included Musk's defense of the H-1B visa in the US and Pakistan's political turmoil. Meanwhile, 2024 will be remembered for losing notable figures from various fields.

