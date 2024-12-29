2024: A Year in Review - India's Challenges and Triumphs
In 2024, India faced a myriad of challenges and achievements. Key highlights include the government's efforts to update century-old criminal laws, expand health initiatives, and tackle environmental and economic issues, while prominent figures passed away. Internationally, political dynamics and overseas voter participation were notable points of interest.
- Country:
- India
In a year marked by both achievements and challenges, India navigated through significant changes in 2024. The Prime Minister highlighted the steadfastness of the Constitution and emphasized national unity through religious gatherings, urging citizens to combat societal divisions.
Domestically, the government's agenda included revamping ancient criminal laws and broadening healthcare coverage with the Ayushman Bharat scheme for those over 70, while advancing technology in criminal justice. Economic endeavors via agriculture saw potential growth, though issues in pulse production persisted.
Internationally, voter turnout among overseas Indians remained low despite high registration, while significant geopolitical movements included Musk's defense of the H-1B visa in the US and Pakistan's political turmoil. Meanwhile, 2024 will be remembered for losing notable figures from various fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Agristack Scheme: Revolutionizing Rural Agriculture with Data
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: UPL-SAS's Innovative Strategy for Sustainability
UPL-SAS: Redefining Indian Agriculture with Tech and Innovation
Historic River Link Project Revitalizes Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Agriculture
Mizoram Unveils Ambitious Rubber Mission to Boost Agriculture