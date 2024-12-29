Left Menu

Voter Roll Dynamics: Assam’s Panchayat Election 2025

The final electoral roll for the 2025 Panchayat election in Assam includes 1.8 crore voters, broken down into 89.54 lakh women, with details available for public viewing. Legal challenges related to constituency delimitation have led to a court order preventing election notifications without permission.

An official announcement revealed that 1.8 crore voters, including 89.54 lakh women, have been listed in the final electoral roll for the 2025 Panchayat elections in Assam.

The compilation of the Final Electoral Rolls incorporated changes from the delimitation carried out in 2024 across 27 districts, while excluding areas under the Sixth Schedule and municipal jurisdictions.

After addressing claims and objections from citizens across the districts, the officially sanctioned roll lists 1,80,14,913 eligible electors: 90,60,640 males, 89,53,865 females, and 408 voters of other genders. Voters will engage in selecting representatives for 397 Zilla Parishad seats, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,192 Gaon Panchayats, and 21,920 wards.

