QCI Inspection Ensures Quality at Palghar Zilla Parishad
A Quality Council of India team inspected Palghar Zilla Parishad, evaluating various facilities under Maharashtra's 100-day program. The inspection aims at ensuring transparency and maintaining quality in service delivery. Presentations were provided by local ZP officials Rao and Shinde to highlight ongoing efforts.
The Quality Council of India (QCI) team conducted an inspection at Palghar Zilla Parishad on Thursday. This visit is part of the Maharashtra government's 100-day initiative to review local administrative infrastructure.
Among the facilities scrutinized were a gymnasium, library, toilet blocks, and administrative rooms, as confirmed by an official source. The inspection marks a crucial effort to enhance transparency, efficiency, and service quality in Zilla Parishad operations.
QCI's visit was further informed by presentations from the chief executive officer of Palghar ZP, Manoj Ranade, and additional CEO Ravindra Shinde. The QCI, an apex body set up by the Union government in 1997, oversees third party accreditation to boost sector-wide quality standards.
