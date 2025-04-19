Mayawati Criticizes Centre-State Disputes Over Delimitation and NEP
Mayawati criticized the Centre-state disputes over political matters like delimitation and the National Education Policy. Emphasizing the need for good governance, she highlighted the adverse effects on citizens and advocated for focusing on the development of marginalized students in government schools without imposing language barriers.
Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, voiced concerns on Saturday about disputes between the Centre and states over issues like delimitation and the National Education Policy, stating these foster political gains but ultimately harm the people and the nation.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister argued that good governance means aligning with the Constitution and supporting the whole country. She emphasized that such disputes should not undermine public interest, focusing instead on ensuring the advancement of marginalized students in vital fields without the obstacle of language barriers.
Delimitation and language imposition debates have stirred significant discussions, especially between the central government and southern states. In Maharashtra, the BJP's decision to mandate Hindi as a third language has met opposition, criticized for undermining regional languages like Marathi.
