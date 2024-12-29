Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's security challenges, urging vigilance against internal and external threats. Speaking at Mhow cantonment, he highlighted the importance of the Army in making India developed and self-reliant. He praised the discipline and dedication of Army personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:15 IST
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a candid assessment of the nation's security landscape, describing it as 'not very lucky' due to ongoing challenges on both its northern and western borders.

Addressing soldiers at the Mhow cantonment in Madhya Pradesh, Singh stressed the need for constant vigilance, urging soldiers to remain alert to both internal and external threats.

He praised the Army's discipline and dedication, noting its pivotal role in India's aim to become developed and self-reliant by 2017, and lauded cleanliness efforts at Army establishments nationwide.

