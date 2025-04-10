Indian Army's Initiative: 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'

The Indian Army recently organized a health awareness program at Jupiter Academy in Kakopathar and Makum College, located in Assam's Tinsukia district. On Thursday, according to the Ministry of Defence, the session attracted over 150 participants, including students and teachers, to discuss crucial topics such as hygiene, nutrition, mental health, and preventive healthcare measures.

The lecture, titled 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' aimed at instilling the importance of developing healthy habits from a young age. This initiative strives to lay a strong foundation for lifelong wellness. Participants engaged actively, making the session both interactive and informative.

The schools' administration lauded the Indian Army for their efforts, appreciating the impact of such programs in nurturing a healthier future for young students. Initiatives like these not only educate but also empower the youth towards sustainable well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)