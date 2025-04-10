Left Menu

Indian Army's Initiative: 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'

The Indian Army conducted a health awareness lecture in Tinsukia, Assam, highlighting the importance of hygiene, nutrition, mental well-being, and preventive healthcare. Over 150 students and teachers attended, engaging in discussions that emphasized cultivating healthy habits early. The initiative was praised by the school administration for its positive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:27 IST
Indian Army's Initiative: 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'
Indian Army conducts health awareness program in Tinsukia (Photo/PRO Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army recently organized a health awareness program at Jupiter Academy in Kakopathar and Makum College, located in Assam's Tinsukia district. On Thursday, according to the Ministry of Defence, the session attracted over 150 participants, including students and teachers, to discuss crucial topics such as hygiene, nutrition, mental health, and preventive healthcare measures.

The lecture, titled 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' aimed at instilling the importance of developing healthy habits from a young age. This initiative strives to lay a strong foundation for lifelong wellness. Participants engaged actively, making the session both interactive and informative.

The schools' administration lauded the Indian Army for their efforts, appreciating the impact of such programs in nurturing a healthier future for young students. Initiatives like these not only educate but also empower the youth towards sustainable well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025