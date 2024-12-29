Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Channel Crossing Claims Lives

Three migrants died while attempting to cross the Channel to the UK, as a boat carrying about 50 people faced trouble off France's northern coast. Authorities reported three fatalities and found 45 survivors, who were primarily treated for hypothermia. The search operation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:37 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Channel Crossing Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Tragic news has surfaced from the Channel, where three migrants lost their lives during an attempt to reach Britain in the early hours of Sunday morning. Approximately 50 individuals embarked on the perilous journey from France's northern coast but were met with disaster near Sangatte.

The French maritime prefecture confirmed the unfortunate loss, stating the deceased were found unconscious, while 45 others managed to survive. Most of the rescued were treated for hypothermia, highlighting the dangers of crossing one of the busiest and harshest waterways.

Despite ongoing search operations, this latest incident underscores the perilous nature of such crossings, as numerous migrants have died this year in similar endeavors. Calls for action and solutions continue to rise amidst these recurrent tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

