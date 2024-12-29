Tragedy at Sea: Channel Crossing Claims Lives

Tragic news has surfaced from the Channel, where three migrants lost their lives during an attempt to reach Britain in the early hours of Sunday morning. Approximately 50 individuals embarked on the perilous journey from France's northern coast but were met with disaster near Sangatte.

The French maritime prefecture confirmed the unfortunate loss, stating the deceased were found unconscious, while 45 others managed to survive. Most of the rescued were treated for hypothermia, highlighting the dangers of crossing one of the busiest and harshest waterways.

Despite ongoing search operations, this latest incident underscores the perilous nature of such crossings, as numerous migrants have died this year in similar endeavors. Calls for action and solutions continue to rise amidst these recurrent tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)