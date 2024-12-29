Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Police Urge Responsible New Year Celebrations

Navi Mumbai police urged citizens to avoid alcohol and drugs while driving on December 31. Commissioner Milind Bharambe emphasized safety for families, deploying police on key roads. Focus is on road safety, preventing incidents, and the police will take strict measures against drunk driving and drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:27 IST
Navi Mumbai Police Urge Responsible New Year Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have issued a public appeal urging citizens to steer clear of alcohol and drugs while driving during New Year's Eve celebrations. In preparation for the festivities, Commissioner Milind Bharambe assured that law enforcement is ready to ensure a safe beginning to 2025.

With numerous events expected across hotels, farmhouses, and other venues, police personnel will be stationed at strategic roads and junctions. The primary goal is to offer a secure environment for families, with a specific focus on women and children.

Bharambe highlighted a strict enforcement of road safety laws, including rigorous checks on drunk driving and narcotic use. Additional measures, such as deploying undercover officers during large gatherings in Panvel, Uran, and adjacent areas, will be undertaken to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

