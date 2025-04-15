Left Menu

Tragic Accidents Highlight Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan

A deadly truck-coach collision in Karak results in ten deaths and eight injuries. Similar accidents highlight growing road safety concerns in Pakistan, with recent statistics showing a surge in traffic-related casualties in Karachi.

Updated: 15-04-2025 12:19 IST
Tragic Accidents Highlight Road Safety Crisis in Pakistan
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating collision between a truck and a passenger coach has resulted in the deaths of at least ten people and injured eight others in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News citing rescue sources. The tragic accident took place on the Indus Highway near Meetha Khel.

The passenger coach was traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when it collided with the truck. The incident follows a separate fatal crash on March 29, where three people, including two brothers, were killed in a collision on Daraban Road, near Tekin Adda in Dera Ismail Khan.

Recent traffic mishaps have sparked unrest in Karachi, with citizens blaming heavy vehicles like dumpers and tankers for the accidents. Awami National Party Sindh Chapter President Shahi Sayed addressed these concerns, attributing the surge in accidents to administrative failures amid worsening inflation, as reported by Dawn and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

