Congress Leader Demands CBI Probe in Sarpanch's Murder

Vijay Wadettiwar, a prominent Congress leader in Maharashtra, called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the gruesome murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

Deshmukh was allegedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for opposing an extortion attempt against an energy project, according to Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar criticized the state government, claiming political connections are hindering justice. He urged action against those shielding the suspected perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)