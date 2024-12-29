Congress Leader Demands CBI Probe in Sarpanch's Murder
Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar is advocating for a CBI investigation into the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. He criticizes the Maharashtra government for inaction, despite evidence implicating a suspect linked to a state minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijay Wadettiwar, a prominent Congress leader in Maharashtra, called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the gruesome murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.
Deshmukh was allegedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for opposing an extortion attempt against an energy project, according to Wadettiwar.
Wadettiwar criticized the state government, claiming political connections are hindering justice. He urged action against those shielding the suspected perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raut's EVM Temple Proposal Criticizes Maharashtra Government
Political Profiles: Key Players in Fadnavis' Maharashtra Government
Maharashtra Government Withdraws Tree Felling Amendment Bill
Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
Germany Fortifies Constitutional Court Against Political Influence