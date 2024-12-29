Tragedy in the Channel: Migrant Deaths Highlight Crisis

Tragedy struck in the Channel on Sunday when three migrants lost their lives during a perilous attempt to reach Britain from France. The incident involved a group of about 50 individuals crammed into a small boat, the French maritime prefecture reported.

The ill-fated journey occurred near Sangatte around 6 a.m. During the disaster, authorities rescued 45 people primarily suffering from hypothermia, while continuing to search for other potential victims in the channel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, elected in July, has spotlighted this issue, focusing on breaking down smuggling networks behind illegal crossings. This year, nearly 30,000 migrants reached Britain by small boats, with recent government data highlighting fresh arrivals post-Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)