Reopening the Past: Justice Sought in Apartheid-era Deaths

On Monday, South African prosecutors reopened an inquest into the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Albert Luthuli, who died in 1967. Initially deemed an accident, a train allegedly struck Luthuli during the apartheid era.

Luthuli was the leader of the African National Congress, which rose to power after apartheid ended in 1994. The reopening of the inquest is part of the National Prosecuting Authority's broader initiative to revisit unresolved cases from the apartheid era, despite lengthy delays due to the complexity of these historical investigations.

Prosecutors disclosed plans to present new evidence suggesting past inquest findings were deliberately skewed to protect perpetrators. The move has been welcomed by Luthuli's family, who have long sought an independent investigation into his death. The prosecuting authority aims to overturn past inquest findings for Luthuli and other anti-apartheid activists like Griffiths Mxenge.

