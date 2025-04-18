Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Cow Deaths at Tirumala Goshala

The City Police have filed charges against B Karunakar Reddy, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman and YSRCP leader, for allegedly spreading misinformation about cow deaths at SV Goshala.

Bhanuprakash Reddy, a member of the TTD Board, formally complained to Tirupati's Superintendent of Police, Harshavardhan Raju, disputing Karunakar Reddy's claims that due to negligence, 100 cows perished in the cow shed. The matter has been classified under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The allegations have sparked unrest among devotees, prompting protests led by YSRCP leaders, including a roadblock demonstration by Karunakar Reddy and supporters. Tensions with the ruling TDP have escalated, as each party accuses the other of politically leveraging the issue for gains.

