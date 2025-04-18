Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Cow Deaths at Tirumala Goshala
Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy faces allegations for misleading statements about cow deaths in SV Goshala. A complaint accuses him of making false claims causing unrest among devotees. Protests by YSRCP and blame games with TDP mark the political landscape in Tirumala.
- Country:
- India
The City Police have filed charges against B Karunakar Reddy, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman and YSRCP leader, for allegedly spreading misinformation about cow deaths at SV Goshala.
Bhanuprakash Reddy, a member of the TTD Board, formally complained to Tirupati's Superintendent of Police, Harshavardhan Raju, disputing Karunakar Reddy's claims that due to negligence, 100 cows perished in the cow shed. The matter has been classified under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The allegations have sparked unrest among devotees, prompting protests led by YSRCP leaders, including a roadblock demonstration by Karunakar Reddy and supporters. Tensions with the ruling TDP have escalated, as each party accuses the other of politically leveraging the issue for gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karunakar Reddy
- TTD
- YSRCP
- Tirumala
- SV Goshala
- cow deaths
- protests
- TDP
- misinformation
- devotees
ALSO READ
BJP Intensifies Protests in Karnataka Over Price Hikes
Odisha Congress Protests Ignite Amidst MLA Suspensions Over Women's Safety Concerns
Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies
Tamil Nadu Protests: CM Stalin Condemns Waqf Board Bill Amid Midnight Passage
Boycott Protests: Turkish Police Crack Down on Dissent