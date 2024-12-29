Left Menu

Tragic Turn: A Minor's Gruesome Discovery

A Class-11 student in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly abducted and killed, leading to the detention of a minor friend. The victim, who went missing after leaving for coaching classes, was found dead near a tube well. Police suspect a hammer was used as the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident from Uttar Pradesh, police have detained a minor friend of a Class-11 student who was allegedly abducted and killed, an official reported on Sunday.

The student, from Rohta Road, failed to return home after attending coaching classes on Saturday, prompting his family to alert the authorities.

Following interrogation, police located the student's body near a tube well behind Garh Marg. A hammer, suspected to be involved in the crime, was found alongside the boy's belongings, including a two-wheeler, ATM card, and cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

