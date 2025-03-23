Crime in the Dark: Houston Nightclub Incident

In a violent incident, six men were injured in a shooting at a Houston after-hours nightclub early Sunday. According to Assistant Chief James Skelton, four of the men are critically wounded. Two suspects are currently sought by the police.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in a club that continued serving alcohol past regulated hours. Skelton indicated that all involved parties appeared to be acquainted, describing the event as an isolated attack that highlights concerns surrounding after-hours venues.

Assistant Chief Skelton stated, "Establishments like this contribute to crime," emphasizing law enforcement's commitment to closing these venues. Officers are actively seeking a black car believed to contain the two suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)