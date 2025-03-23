Crime in the Dark: Houston Nightclub Incident
Houston police are searching for two suspects after six men were shot at an after-hours nightclub. Four victims are critically injured. Authorities believe the attack was isolated and related to issues with such establishments. Police are reviewing evidence and working to shut down similar venues.
In a violent incident, six men were injured in a shooting at a Houston after-hours nightclub early Sunday. According to Assistant Chief James Skelton, four of the men are critically wounded. Two suspects are currently sought by the police.
The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in a club that continued serving alcohol past regulated hours. Skelton indicated that all involved parties appeared to be acquainted, describing the event as an isolated attack that highlights concerns surrounding after-hours venues.
Assistant Chief Skelton stated, "Establishments like this contribute to crime," emphasizing law enforcement's commitment to closing these venues. Officers are actively seeking a black car believed to contain the two suspects.
