Left Menu

Crime in the Dark: Houston Nightclub Incident

Houston police are searching for two suspects after six men were shot at an after-hours nightclub. Four victims are critically injured. Authorities believe the attack was isolated and related to issues with such establishments. Police are reviewing evidence and working to shut down similar venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:47 IST
Crime in the Dark: Houston Nightclub Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a violent incident, six men were injured in a shooting at a Houston after-hours nightclub early Sunday. According to Assistant Chief James Skelton, four of the men are critically wounded. Two suspects are currently sought by the police.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in a club that continued serving alcohol past regulated hours. Skelton indicated that all involved parties appeared to be acquainted, describing the event as an isolated attack that highlights concerns surrounding after-hours venues.

Assistant Chief Skelton stated, "Establishments like this contribute to crime," emphasizing law enforcement's commitment to closing these venues. Officers are actively seeking a black car believed to contain the two suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025