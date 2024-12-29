Left Menu

West Bengal's Border Security Dilemma: State Police vs. BSF

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar criticized the BSF's handling of infiltration issues from Bangladesh while praising the state police's efforts. However, his remarks on combating right-wing extremism drew backlash from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who also accused the state of not facilitating border security properly.

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar has raised serious concerns about the efficiency of the Border Security Force (BSF) in managing infiltration from Bangladesh, highlighting the state police's proactive stance despite BSF's shortcomings.

In a statement to the press, Kumar emphasized the professionalism of the state police force, noting their success with past extremism challenges and ongoing vigilance regarding Bangladesh's unstable situation.

His comments sparked controversy with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who demanded specifics on Kumar's claims of right-wing extremism and criticized the state's lack of cooperation with BSF regarding border security measures.

