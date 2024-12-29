West Bengal's Border Security Dilemma: State Police vs. BSF
West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar criticized the BSF's handling of infiltration issues from Bangladesh while praising the state police's efforts. However, his remarks on combating right-wing extremism drew backlash from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who also accused the state of not facilitating border security properly.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar has raised serious concerns about the efficiency of the Border Security Force (BSF) in managing infiltration from Bangladesh, highlighting the state police's proactive stance despite BSF's shortcomings.
In a statement to the press, Kumar emphasized the professionalism of the state police force, noting their success with past extremism challenges and ongoing vigilance regarding Bangladesh's unstable situation.
His comments sparked controversy with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who demanded specifics on Kumar's claims of right-wing extremism and criticized the state's lack of cooperation with BSF regarding border security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Counter-Terrorism Victory: Key Arrests in Pakistan
CEO's Murder: A Case of Terrorism and Healthcare Fury
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin and Mirziyoyev Tackle Terrorism
Iranian Officer Charged with Terrorism for American's 2022 Murder
Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione: Healthcare Protest or Terrorism?