South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Sought for Suspended President
South Korea's joint investigation unit is seeking an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol due to his involvement in the declaration of martial law. The investigation focuses on whether this act constituted insurrection. The Constitutional Court is deliberating on Yoon's impeachment.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's joint investigation unit has formally requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The move comes in connection with his controversial imposition of martial law earlier this month.
Yoon, who has been impeached by Parliament, faces allegations of insurrection stemming from the declaration. Despite multiple summonses by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Yoon has not come forward for questioning.
A Constitutional Court trial is currently in progress to determine whether Yoon will be reinstated or permanently removed from office. With an initial hearing already completed, the court is set to continue proceedings early next year.
