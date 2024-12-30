Left Menu

Tragic Graveyard Murder in Nagpur

In Nagpur, a man with schizophrenia allegedly killed a cemetery caretaker by slitting his throat. The suspect, Anon Mithila Pyareji, after a brief conversation, attacked the victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde. He was caught by locals and arrested. Police are investigating to determine the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:35 IST
Tragic Graveyard Murder in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a man reportedly suffering from schizophrenia is accused of killing a graveyard caretaker by slitting his throat, police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mecosabagh, within Jaripatka police station limits. The 39-year-old suspect, Anon Mithila Pyareji, was arrested, though the motive remains unclear. The victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde, was a friend of the suspect's father, authorities added.

Pyareji arrived at the graveyard on a motorcycle and conversed with Shinde before allegedly attacking him with a sharp weapon. Witnesses claimed locals subdued the accused and handed him to the police. The injured Shinde was taken to Mayo Hospital but succumbed to his wounds. A murder case has been filed, with police probing the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024