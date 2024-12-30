Tragic Graveyard Murder in Nagpur
In Nagpur, a man with schizophrenia allegedly killed a cemetery caretaker by slitting his throat. The suspect, Anon Mithila Pyareji, after a brief conversation, attacked the victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde. He was caught by locals and arrested. Police are investigating to determine the motive.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a man reportedly suffering from schizophrenia is accused of killing a graveyard caretaker by slitting his throat, police reported on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mecosabagh, within Jaripatka police station limits. The 39-year-old suspect, Anon Mithila Pyareji, was arrested, though the motive remains unclear. The victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde, was a friend of the suspect's father, authorities added.
Pyareji arrived at the graveyard on a motorcycle and conversed with Shinde before allegedly attacking him with a sharp weapon. Witnesses claimed locals subdued the accused and handed him to the police. The injured Shinde was taken to Mayo Hospital but succumbed to his wounds. A murder case has been filed, with police probing the incident's circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
