Tragic Graveyard Murder in Nagpur

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a man reportedly suffering from schizophrenia is accused of killing a graveyard caretaker by slitting his throat, police reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Mecosabagh, within Jaripatka police station limits. The 39-year-old suspect, Anon Mithila Pyareji, was arrested, though the motive remains unclear. The victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde, was a friend of the suspect's father, authorities added.

Pyareji arrived at the graveyard on a motorcycle and conversed with Shinde before allegedly attacking him with a sharp weapon. Witnesses claimed locals subdued the accused and handed him to the police. The injured Shinde was taken to Mayo Hospital but succumbed to his wounds. A murder case has been filed, with police probing the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)