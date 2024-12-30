Left Menu

World Mourns Peace Champion Jimmy Carter

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mourned the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, highlighting his dedication to democracy and peace. Scholz praised Carter's role as a mediator in the Middle East and an advocate for human rights. The world loses a great figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST
World Mourns Peace Champion Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, reflecting the sentiment that the United States has lost a staunch advocate for democracy.

In a message shared on X, Scholz emphasized Carter's monumental efforts in advocating for peace in the Middle East and his dedication to human rights.

The death of Carter is seen as a significant global loss, marking the end of an era of committed mediation and advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024