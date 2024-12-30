World Mourns Peace Champion Jimmy Carter
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mourned the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, highlighting his dedication to democracy and peace. Scholz praised Carter's role as a mediator in the Middle East and an advocate for human rights. The world loses a great figure.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, reflecting the sentiment that the United States has lost a staunch advocate for democracy.
In a message shared on X, Scholz emphasized Carter's monumental efforts in advocating for peace in the Middle East and his dedication to human rights.
The death of Carter is seen as a significant global loss, marking the end of an era of committed mediation and advocacy.
