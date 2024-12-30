Left Menu

AAP Introduces Welfare Scheme for Temples and Gurdwaras' Clergy

Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' promising Rs 18,000 monthly for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis if AAP is re-elected in Delhi. This initiative highlights the often neglected clerics' significant role, with registration set to start immediately.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the launch of the 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' if his party is re-elected. The scheme promises a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

This announcement is part of AAP's strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, where they aim to secure power for a fourth consecutive term. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting this often-neglected section of society.

Adding further details, Kejriwal stated that registration for this scheme will commence the following day. He also mentioned his plans to visit the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to supervise the registration process personally.

