Jimmy Carter: A Diplomatic Legacy Remembered in China-U.S. Relations
China expressed deep condolences over the death of Jimmy Carter, acknowledging his crucial role in establishing diplomatic relations with the U.S. Carter, who passed away at 100, was pivotal in strengthening ties between China and the U.S., despite subsequent tensions over the One-China policy and Taiwan.
China recently expressed profound condolences on the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, lauding him as a key figure in the forging of diplomatic relations between the two nations over four decades ago.
Carter, who died at his Plains, Georgia home at the age of 100, was instrumental in establishing formal ties with China during his presidency from 1977 to 1981. This accomplishment built on the diplomatic groundwork initiated by Nixon and Kissinger in the early 1970s.
The 1979 policy shift, recognizing Beijing's 'One China' stance, marked a significant turn in Sino-U.S. ties, despite ongoing complexities, including tensions stemming from the Taiwan Relations Act and military agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
