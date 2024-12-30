Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: A Diplomatic Legacy Remembered in China-U.S. Relations

China expressed deep condolences over the death of Jimmy Carter, acknowledging his crucial role in establishing diplomatic relations with the U.S. Carter, who passed away at 100, was pivotal in strengthening ties between China and the U.S., despite subsequent tensions over the One-China policy and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:35 IST
Jimmy Carter: A Diplomatic Legacy Remembered in China-U.S. Relations
Jimmy Carter

China recently expressed profound condolences on the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, lauding him as a key figure in the forging of diplomatic relations between the two nations over four decades ago.

Carter, who died at his Plains, Georgia home at the age of 100, was instrumental in establishing formal ties with China during his presidency from 1977 to 1981. This accomplishment built on the diplomatic groundwork initiated by Nixon and Kissinger in the early 1970s.

The 1979 policy shift, recognizing Beijing's 'One China' stance, marked a significant turn in Sino-U.S. ties, despite ongoing complexities, including tensions stemming from the Taiwan Relations Act and military agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024