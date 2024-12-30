In a significant legal development, Serbia's public prosecutor has indicted 13 individuals, including a former minister, following a tragic incident last month that led to 15 fatalities. The collapse of a concrete canopy over a railway station in Novi Sad has become a focal point of nationwide protests against the government.

The structure, part of a Chinese-backed infrastructure overhaul, has been criticized for poor construction standards, allegedly resulting from corruption. The ensuing public outrage has intensified calls for accountability from President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, stressing the need for transparent governance.

As the indictment awaits judicial confirmation, doubts linger about the independence of Serbia's judiciary. This case brings to the forefront the complex interplay between justice and politics in Serbia, where citizens are increasingly questioning democratic practices under Vucic's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)