Court Orders CCTV Footage Preservation in Controversial Rape Case

In a significant development in a controversial rape case, a Delhi court has directed the preservation of CCTV footage. This follows claims from a commercial pilot accused of rape and causing miscarriage without consent, who alleges he was unlawfully detained by police.

The accused's legal representation argues that his arrest was executed without adherence to legal protocols, such as documenting the process through video recordings. The allegations extend to claims of back-dated documents, suggesting police complicity with the complainant.

The court ordered CCTV recordings from police station Vasant Kunj and the accused's residence on specific dates be preserved. The move aims to provide evidence regarding the accused's claims of misconduct by law enforcement officers.

