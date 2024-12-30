Left Menu

Court Orders CCTV Footage Preservation in Controversial Rape Case

A Delhi court has ordered the preservation of CCTV footage after a commercial pilot, arrested on charges of rape and causing miscarriage without consent, claimed illegal detention by police. The accused alleges foul play, asserting police collusion with the complainant and back-dated documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:40 IST
Court Orders CCTV Footage Preservation in Controversial Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in a controversial rape case, a Delhi court has directed the preservation of CCTV footage. This follows claims from a commercial pilot accused of rape and causing miscarriage without consent, who alleges he was unlawfully detained by police.

The accused's legal representation argues that his arrest was executed without adherence to legal protocols, such as documenting the process through video recordings. The allegations extend to claims of back-dated documents, suggesting police complicity with the complainant.

The court ordered CCTV recordings from police station Vasant Kunj and the accused's residence on specific dates be preserved. The move aims to provide evidence regarding the accused's claims of misconduct by law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024