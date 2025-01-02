Showdown in Seoul: The Impeachment and Arrest Battle of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, declared his resolve to 'fight until the end' amid efforts by authorities to arrest him over a controversial martial law he attempted to impose on December 3, according to his lawyer on Thursday.

In a letter sent late Wednesday to supporters gathered outside his residence, Yoon emphasized his commitment, saying, 'I will fight until the end to protect this country together with you.' The letter was shared by Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon's advisor. The opposition accuses Yoon of being delusional, calling his actions an 'insurrection.'

A court approved a warrant for Yoon's arrest, potentially marking him as the first sitting president to be detained for such charges. The arrest probes insurrection claims, but Yoon's lawyer contends the warrant is illegal. Meanwhile, Yoon's impeachment trial proceeds, with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok acting as interim president.

