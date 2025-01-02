Tensions Surge as China Conducts New Year Combat Patrol Around Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry announced on Thursday that the first 'combat patrol' of the New Year, executed by Chinese warplanes and warships, had taken place around the island. This announcement follows Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's repeated willingness to engage in talks with Beijing.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has consistently deployed military forces near the island. On Thursday morning, Taiwan identified 22 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets, in a 'joint combat readiness patrol' alongside Chinese naval forces. Taiwan responded by deploying its own forces to monitor the situation.

In his New Year's address, Lai reiterated his call for dialogue, though Beijing, which has recently conducted military exercises around Taiwan, remains unresponsive. A video released by China's Eastern Theatre Command highlighted military maneuvers, emphasizing China's ongoing psychological warfare tactics against Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)