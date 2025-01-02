Left Menu

Tensions Surge as China Conducts New Year Combat Patrol Around Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry reported the year's first Chinese 'combat patrol' around the island, involving warplanes and warships. Despite Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's calls for dialogue, Beijing has maintained military pressure. Taiwan detected 22 Chinese aircraft around its airspace, underscoring China's persistent territorial claims over the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:25 IST
Tensions Surge as China Conducts New Year Combat Patrol Around Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry announced on Thursday that the first 'combat patrol' of the New Year, executed by Chinese warplanes and warships, had taken place around the island. This announcement follows Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's repeated willingness to engage in talks with Beijing.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has consistently deployed military forces near the island. On Thursday morning, Taiwan identified 22 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets, in a 'joint combat readiness patrol' alongside Chinese naval forces. Taiwan responded by deploying its own forces to monitor the situation.

In his New Year's address, Lai reiterated his call for dialogue, though Beijing, which has recently conducted military exercises around Taiwan, remains unresponsive. A video released by China's Eastern Theatre Command highlighted military maneuvers, emphasizing China's ongoing psychological warfare tactics against Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025