Supreme Court Addresses Media Misinformation on Dallewal's Fast

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government and certain farmer leaders for allegedly creating a misleading narrative that attempts are being made to end farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that the court's directives solely aim to ensure Dallewal receives urgent medical attention, rather than breaking his protest.

The apex court further scheduled the next hearing for January 6 while also addressing a petition for the Union government to fulfill promises made to farmers in 2021.

