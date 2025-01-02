Supreme Court Addresses Media Misinformation on Dallewal's Fast
The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab government and some farmer leaders for spreading misinformation about breaking Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast. The court emphasized concern for Dallewal's health and urged the provision of medical aid. The matter is set for further hearing on January 6, with a plea involving the Union government also in focus.
The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab government and certain farmer leaders for allegedly creating a misleading narrative that attempts are being made to end farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that the court's directives solely aim to ensure Dallewal receives urgent medical attention, rather than breaking his protest.
The apex court further scheduled the next hearing for January 6 while also addressing a petition for the Union government to fulfill promises made to farmers in 2021.
