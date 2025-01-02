Fadnavis Evaluates Security at Maharashtra's Mantralaya
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a security review at the Mantralaya with senior home department and police officials, focusing on various security aspects. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in the meeting alongside other key government figures to enhance the security protocols at the state secretariat.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a thorough review of the security measures implemented at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on Thursday. The meeting involved senior officials from the home department and the police force, emphasizing the importance of robust security protocols.
Alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis analyzed the existing security arrangements with a team of high-ranking officials, ensuring state-of-the-art measures are in place. This initiative aims to bolster security at one of the key administrative centers in south Mumbai.
The review also touched upon numerous other security concerns as highlighted during the meeting. Key figures attendees included Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) I S Chahal, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, reflecting the administration's commitment to safety.
