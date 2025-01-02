Supreme Court Orders Probe Into Mukhtar Ansari's Jail Death

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to submit the medical and magisterial inquiry reports on Mukhtar Ansari's death on March 28, 2024. Ansari, a controversial gangster-politician, was serving a prison sentence and died allegedly due to cardiac arrest.

Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti addressed concerns raised by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari's son, Umar, who argued that the necessary reports had not been provided by the state. Ansari, 63, had been in jail since 2005, facing over 60 criminal charges, including the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

The demand for Ansari's transfer to another prison, citing life threats, was initiated in late 2023. In response to the court's orders, the Uttar Pradesh government promised enhanced security measures for Ansari in Banda jail. The Supreme Court has now asked for the reports to be delivered within two weeks and a response from Umar within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)