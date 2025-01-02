Tragic Double Murder Shakes Navi Mumbai's Kamothe
Authorities in Navi Mumbai are investigating the murder of an elderly woman and her son in Kamothe. Their bodies were discovered in their flat, leading to a complaint and the subsequent filing of murder charges against two unidentified individuals. Early investigations revealed the suspects attacked the victims with a weapon.
In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, police have registered a murder case following the discovery of two bodies in a residential flat. The victims, identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi, 70, and her son Jitendra, 45, were found in their Dream Housing Society apartment.
Authorities initially classified the case as accidental, but further investigation led to suspicions of foul play. A preliminary probe suggested that two unidentified persons, seen with Jitendra entering the society, assaulted the victims with a weapon leading to their deaths.
A complaint by a relative prompted police to file an FIR under sections 101 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown assailants. When relatives arrived on Wednesday evening, they discovered the locked door, and upon forced entry by police and fire brigade, the flat was filled with LPG.
