Tragic Double Murder Shakes Navi Mumbai's Kamothe

In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, police have registered a murder case following the discovery of two bodies in a residential flat. The victims, identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi, 70, and her son Jitendra, 45, were found in their Dream Housing Society apartment.

Authorities initially classified the case as accidental, but further investigation led to suspicions of foul play. A preliminary probe suggested that two unidentified persons, seen with Jitendra entering the society, assaulted the victims with a weapon leading to their deaths.

A complaint by a relative prompted police to file an FIR under sections 101 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown assailants. When relatives arrived on Wednesday evening, they discovered the locked door, and upon forced entry by police and fire brigade, the flat was filled with LPG.

