Mystery Unraveled: Soldier Behind Las Vegas Cybertruck Blast
The U.S. Army soldier, Matthew Livelsberger, was identified as the person found dead in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. While the incident resulted in minor injuries, the FBI is investigating the link with another attack on the same day. Livelsberger acted alone.
On Thursday, officials confirmed the identity of the deceased individual found in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as U.S. Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado. The FBI has yet to determine if the blast was an act of terrorism.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Livelsberger committed suicide using a firearm just before the vehicle's explosives detonated. The soldier was alone inside the truck, which held gasoline canisters and fireworks.
Livelsberger, who had an illustrious military career with five deployments to Afghanistan, was reportedly a fervent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. The incident has not been conclusively linked to any political motivations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Cybertruck Explosion Investigated for Links to New Orleans Attack
Flaming Tragedy: Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel Las Vegas
Cybertruck Explosion Sparks Terrorism Investigation at Trump Hotel
Cybertruck Blaze Outside Trump Hotel Sparks FBI Investigation
Mystery Behind Vegas Cybertruck Explosion