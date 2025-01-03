Mystery Unraveled: Soldier Behind Las Vegas Cybertruck Blast

On Thursday, officials confirmed the identity of the deceased individual found in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as U.S. Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado. The FBI has yet to determine if the blast was an act of terrorism.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Livelsberger committed suicide using a firearm just before the vehicle's explosives detonated. The soldier was alone inside the truck, which held gasoline canisters and fireworks.

Livelsberger, who had an illustrious military career with five deployments to Afghanistan, was reportedly a fervent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. The incident has not been conclusively linked to any political motivations.

