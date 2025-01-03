Left Menu

Mystery Unraveled: Soldier Behind Las Vegas Cybertruck Blast

The U.S. Army soldier, Matthew Livelsberger, was identified as the person found dead in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. While the incident resulted in minor injuries, the FBI is investigating the link with another attack on the same day. Livelsberger acted alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 06:58 IST
On Thursday, officials confirmed the identity of the deceased individual found in the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as U.S. Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado. The FBI has yet to determine if the blast was an act of terrorism.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Livelsberger committed suicide using a firearm just before the vehicle's explosives detonated. The soldier was alone inside the truck, which held gasoline canisters and fireworks.

Livelsberger, who had an illustrious military career with five deployments to Afghanistan, was reportedly a fervent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. The incident has not been conclusively linked to any political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

