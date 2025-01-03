Left Menu

South Korean Military Officials Indicted in Martial Law Probe

Two South Korean military officials, including army chief Park An-su, have been indicted on insurrection charges. They were detained following an investigation regarding their roles in the recent martial law declaration. This development was reported by Yonhap news agency amid ongoing legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 07:44 IST
South Korean Military Officials Indicted in Martial Law Probe

In a significant development, two senior South Korean military officials have been indicted on charges of insurrection. Among those charged is army chief Park An-su, who had been appointed as martial law commander during a brief declaration last month.

The indictment follows their detention by South Korean prosecutors who are rigorously investigating the events surrounding the declaration of martial law.

The charges come amid heightened legal scrutiny and were reported by Yonhap news agency, underscoring the complex dynamics within the nation's military and legal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025