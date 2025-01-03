South Korean Military Officials Indicted in Martial Law Probe

In a significant development, two senior South Korean military officials have been indicted on charges of insurrection. Among those charged is army chief Park An-su, who had been appointed as martial law commander during a brief declaration last month.

The indictment follows their detention by South Korean prosecutors who are rigorously investigating the events surrounding the declaration of martial law.

The charges come amid heightened legal scrutiny and were reported by Yonhap news agency, underscoring the complex dynamics within the nation's military and legal institutions.

