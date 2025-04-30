Haryana Gears Up for Smooth NEET UG Examination

Over 60,000 students are set to sit for the NEET (UG) exam on May 4 in Haryana, with authorities confirming 162 examination centers across the state.

A review meeting led by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized seamless coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for a professional and transparent examination process.

Officials have been directed to assess logistical preparedness and ensure essential amenities at centers, particularly in Gurugram, Hisar, and Faridabad, which will host the highest number of candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)