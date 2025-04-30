Left Menu

Haryana Gears Up for Smooth NEET UG Examination

Over 60,000 students have registered to take the NEET (UG) exam in Haryana, with 162 examination centers established across the state. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi held a meeting to review the state's preparedness for the examination, emphasizing coordination with the NTA to ensure a smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST
Haryana Gears Up for Smooth NEET UG Examination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 60,000 students are set to sit for the NEET (UG) exam on May 4 in Haryana, with authorities confirming 162 examination centers across the state.

A review meeting led by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized seamless coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for a professional and transparent examination process.

Officials have been directed to assess logistical preparedness and ensure essential amenities at centers, particularly in Gurugram, Hisar, and Faridabad, which will host the highest number of candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025