Haryana Gears Up for Smooth NEET UG Examination
Over 60,000 students have registered to take the NEET (UG) exam in Haryana, with 162 examination centers established across the state. Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi held a meeting to review the state's preparedness for the examination, emphasizing coordination with the NTA to ensure a smooth process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 60,000 students are set to sit for the NEET (UG) exam on May 4 in Haryana, with authorities confirming 162 examination centers across the state.
A review meeting led by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized seamless coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for a professional and transparent examination process.
Officials have been directed to assess logistical preparedness and ensure essential amenities at centers, particularly in Gurugram, Hisar, and Faridabad, which will host the highest number of candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NEET
- UG exam
- Haryana
- examination centers
- Anurag Rastogi
- NTA
- students
- Gurugram
- Hisar
- Faridabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Peer Support Workers Join Christchurch ED to Help People in Mental Distress
Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi's Arrest Sparks Call for Justice
Mental Health Concerns in Salman Khan Threat Case
First Russian Soldier Convicted for Desertion and Voluntary Surrender
Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era