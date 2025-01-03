Left Menu

Terror in Bourbon Street: The Lone Attacker with ISIS Ties

New Orleans experienced a tragic terror attack as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, acting alone but with alleged ISIS support, drove into a Bourbon Street crowd, killing 14. The FBI is investigating the incident and possible connections, while President Biden emphasizes ongoing efforts to uncover all facts and address unanswered questions.

Updated: 03-01-2025 07:46 IST

  • United States

New Orleans faced a harrowing event as Shamsud-Din Jabbar unleashed terror on Bourbon Street, slamming his vehicle into crowds, leaving 14 dead and dozens injured. This incident is under FBI review as a probable terrorist act, potentially linked to ISIS.

In a White House briefing, President Biden disclosed that investigations confirm Jabbar acted alone. However, he had previously made several videos expressing support for ISIS, which federal authorities are currently probing for any relevant connections.

Efforts are ongoing to determine if there's a link between this incident and a separate explosion in Las Vegas. As federal agencies diligently pursue answers, Biden has assured that every available resource is being utilized for a prompt and factual conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

