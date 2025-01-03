Left Menu

Justice for Chandan Gupta: Convictions in 2018 Kasganj Communal Clash

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has convicted 28 individuals for the murder of Chandan Gupta during a communal clash in Kasganj, 2018. The convictions cover charges of murder, rioting, and insulting the national flag. The verdict has drawn significant attention and highlights unresolved political promises to Chandan's family.

  • Country:
  • India

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow has secured convictions for 28 individuals tied to the 2018 murder of Chandan Gupta. The young man was shot in a communal conflict during a Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj.

The defendants were found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and rioting. The assassination of Gupta, which escalated into pronounced riots, drew nationwide attention.

Meanwhile, the acquittal of two individuals due to insufficient evidence and unresolved commitments from political figures add layers of complexity to this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

