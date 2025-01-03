Left Menu

TMC's Derek O'Brien Challenges Modi Government on Minority Rights

TMC leader Derek O'Brien demands accountability from the Modi government, questioning their actions concerning the Christian community, notably the use of FCRA, neglect of Manipur, and anti-conversion laws. O'Brien criticizes the government's stance and urges Christian leaders to uphold constitutional values.

Derek O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Narendra Modi government, demanding it answer "hard questions" concerning its treatment of the Christian community. O'Brien questioned the use of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the government's neglect of Manipur.

In a recent blog post, O'Brien also challenged the church to confront these issues. He accused the government of transforming Christmas into 'Good Governance Day' and criticized anti-conversion laws that violate constitutional rights. O'Brien further raised concerns about the increase in violence against minority-run institutions.

Asking why India's National Human Rights Commission lost UN accreditation, O'Brien cited the case of Father Stan Swamy. He emphasized this discussion is crucial for constitutional protection and urged Christian leaders to focus on substantial action rather than superficial engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

