Supreme Court Criticizes ED's 'Inhuman Conduct' in Surender Panwar Case

The Supreme Court labeled the ED's extended interrogation of former Haryana MLA Surender Panwar as 'inhuman'. The Court upheld the high court's ruling that Panwar's arrest was illegal, stressing the interrogation was not related to terrorism but alleged illegal sand mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over its prolonged interrogation methods in the case of former Haryana Congress MLA, Surender Panwar. The apex court described the treatment as 'inhuman', emphasizing that such conduct was unacceptable in cases not related to terrorism.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih dismissed the ED's appeal against the high court's ruling, affirming that Panwar's arrest was illegal. The panel further stated that these findings would not affect the pending complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Despite the ED's arguments for the interrogation duration, the court insisted on more humane treatment of individuals during investigations. The case involves allegations of illegal sand mining and potential fraud linked to the 'e-rawana' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

