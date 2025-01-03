Left Menu

Alleged Crime Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village

A 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was allegedly raped by her neighbor when she went to deliver food to her uncle. Based on the family's complaint, a case has been filed against the accused, Sabir, as authorities strive to make an arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:05 IST
Alleged Crime Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged crime has shocked the community in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district as a 16-year-old girl reportedly became the victim of a heinous act committed by her neighbor.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the teenager visited her uncle with food, under the jurisdiction of Puwaya police station. Sabir, the 25-year-old accused, allegedly intercepted her, leading her to a secluded area where the crime reportedly took place, according to Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay.

Following the ordeal, the distressed girl confided in her family, prompting them to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case against Sabir, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical examination, marking a crucial step in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025