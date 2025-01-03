Alleged Crime Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village

An alleged crime has shocked the community in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district as a 16-year-old girl reportedly became the victim of a heinous act committed by her neighbor.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the teenager visited her uncle with food, under the jurisdiction of Puwaya police station. Sabir, the 25-year-old accused, allegedly intercepted her, leading her to a secluded area where the crime reportedly took place, according to Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay.

Following the ordeal, the distressed girl confided in her family, prompting them to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case against Sabir, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical examination, marking a crucial step in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)