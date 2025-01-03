Alleged Crime Shakes Uttar Pradesh Village
A 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was allegedly raped by her neighbor when she went to deliver food to her uncle. Based on the family's complaint, a case has been filed against the accused, Sabir, as authorities strive to make an arrest.
- Country:
- India
An alleged crime has shocked the community in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district as a 16-year-old girl reportedly became the victim of a heinous act committed by her neighbor.
The incident occurred on Thursday when the teenager visited her uncle with food, under the jurisdiction of Puwaya police station. Sabir, the 25-year-old accused, allegedly intercepted her, leading her to a secluded area where the crime reportedly took place, according to Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay.
Following the ordeal, the distressed girl confided in her family, prompting them to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case against Sabir, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical examination, marking a crucial step in the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Shahjahanpur
- crime
- rape
- incident
- minor
- police
- neighbor
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
Two passengers still missing after ferry-Navy craft collision off Mumbai coast on Wednesday: Police.
NDA MPs reach police station to file complaint in Parliament scuffle incident, say officials.
Transnational Repression: Secret Police Station Uncovered in New York
India gets advice about minorities, we are now seeing what minorities in other countries are facing: Mohan Bhagwat.
China Denies Operative Secret Police Stations Claim