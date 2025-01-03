Justice Served: Life Sentences in Kasaragod Twin Murder Case
A CBI court sentenced 10 individuals to life imprisonment and four others to five years for the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod. The case involved politically motivated attacks carried out by CPI(M) workers, leading to the death of Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K.
Updated: 03-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:07 IST
A CBI court in Kasaragod has ruled life imprisonment for 10 individuals linked to the murder of two Youth Congress workers. This decision highlights the ongoing political conflict within the region.
The case, which has drawn significant attention, stems from an incident on February 17, 2019, when CPI(M) members allegedly killed Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K in a politically charged atmosphere.
In addition to life sentences, four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, have received a five-year jail term. The court noted the murders were part of a broader criminal conspiracy.
