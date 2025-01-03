Justice Served: Life Sentences in Kasaragod Twin Murder Case

A CBI court in Kasaragod has ruled life imprisonment for 10 individuals linked to the murder of two Youth Congress workers. This decision highlights the ongoing political conflict within the region.

The case, which has drawn significant attention, stems from an incident on February 17, 2019, when CPI(M) members allegedly killed Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K in a politically charged atmosphere.

In addition to life sentences, four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, have received a five-year jail term. The court noted the murders were part of a broader criminal conspiracy.

