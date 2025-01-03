Left Menu

Call for Transparency in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve urged Maharashtra CID to disclose details of the Santosh Deshmukh murder probe. He called for trials to be moved out of Beed district, citing political connections. Deshmukh was killed for opposing extortionist demands linked to a windmill company.

Updated: 03-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:11 IST
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra CID disclose the findings of their investigation into the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Danve, speaking to reporters, reemphasized the need for trials in both the murder and related extortion cases to be shifted out of Beed district due to political connections. This comes after Walmik Karad, linked to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested.

Deshmukh, a local leader in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and killed on December 9 for reportedly opposing extortion demands from a windmill firm. With four arrests made, Danve stresses that more suspects remain unapprehended and seeks further clarity from the CID investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

