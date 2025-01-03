Uprising in Manipur: Tribal Blockade and Shutdown Amid Ethnic Tensions

A significant economic blockade, organized by a tribal group, took place in the Kuki-Zo inhabited regions of Manipur on Friday. This protest was against the alleged actions of security forces against women in Kangpokpi district, as stated by officials.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) responded similarly, organizing a 24-hour shutdown in response to alleged police brutality on women in Saibol village on December 31. The Kuki-Zo Council initiated an economic blockade at the start of January 2, extending it until 2 a.m. Saturday, to address perceived neglect of tribal rights and dignity.

The blockade restricted vehicular movement and essential goods transport. The situation intensified when Kuki-Zo leaders warned of further protests if women injured in the clashes were not compensated. Clashes erupted in Kangpokpi between women-led mobs and security forces, worsening tension in the conflict-ridden region. The council has demanded respect for the buffer zone maintained by authorities and backed CoTU's shutdown. A sit-in near Moreh Youth Club also highlighted resentment towards the central forces' presence, linked to unrest since May last year.

