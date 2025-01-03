Left Menu

Naxalite IED Blast Injures Three DRG Jawans in Bijapur

Three DRG jawans were injured in Bijapur district after a pressure IED set by Naxalites exploded. The incident took place near Tokda village during an anti-Naxal operation. The injured were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. A search operation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:57 IST
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Three DRG Jawans in Bijapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three jawans from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) sustained injuries from a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district on Friday, police reported.

The explosion occurred near Tokda village within the Gangaloor police station's jurisdiction as a team of security personnel was returning from an anti-Naxal operation.

An official disclosed that the injured jawans, who received minor injuries, were immediately taken to a local hospital and are reportedly stable. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

