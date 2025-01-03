Naxalite IED Blast Injures Three DRG Jawans in Bijapur

Three jawans from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) sustained injuries from a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district on Friday, police reported.

The explosion occurred near Tokda village within the Gangaloor police station's jurisdiction as a team of security personnel was returning from an anti-Naxal operation.

An official disclosed that the injured jawans, who received minor injuries, were immediately taken to a local hospital and are reportedly stable. A search operation is currently underway in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)